Biden holds modest lead in race for 2020 Democratic nomination: Poll

The ABC News/Washington Post poll, published on Sunday, found that 27 percent of Democrats favored Biden as the party’s 2020 presidential nomination, followed by Bernie Sanders with 19 percent of support and Elizabeth Warren with 17 percent, Presstv Reported.

All other candidates not only were in single digits but also were trailing the top three by at least 11 percentage points.

The new survey also found Warren gaining substantial ground by a 6-point increase in comparison with a similar poll over a span of two months.

Forty-two percent of respondents said that Biden — viewed by many as the candidate most able to beat Republican President Donald Trump — was the candidate that was most likely to do the job.

The survey found that 23 percent believed Biden would be the "best president for the country,” while 19 percent had the same idea for Warren and 16 percent for Sanders.

The poll's findings come as Biden has come under fire for his clanger-laden campaigns during his latest presidential run and his slip-ups have been providing Trump with ammunition to attack Democrats.

Since launching his bid for 2020 presidency, the veteran politician has been referred to as "Sleepy Joe" by Trump, among other cases of name-calling.

The 76-year-old has also been lambasted for what his opponents and others have deemed inappropriate touching, hugging and sniffing of women and children. Biden has dismissed such allegations.