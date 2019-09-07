RSS
Published: 0316 GMT September 08, 2019

Yemeni Zelzal-1 missiles hit army positions in Saudi Arabia’s Jizan

Yemeni Zelzal-1 missiles hit army positions in Saudi Arabia’s Jizan

Saudi Arabia has suffered loss of military personnel and mercenaries in a retaliatory missile strike carried out by Yemen's army soldiers and fighters from allied Popular Committees targeting positions in the southern region of Jizan.

The media bureau of Yemen's Houthi Ansarullah movement announced in a statement that six domestically-developed Zelzal-1 (Earthquake-1) missiles were fired at Saudi strongholds that were also populated by militiamen loyal to former Yemeni President Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi east of the mountainous district of Jabal al-Doud on Sunday afternoon, Presstv Reported.

There has been no report on the number of casualties.

The statement added that the projectiles hit the designated targets with great precision.

Yemeni combat drones hit "important military target" in Saudi Arabia

Separately, the spokesman for the Yemeni Armed Forces said troops backed by the allied fighters had used a squadron of domestically-manufactured Qasef-2K (Striker-2K) combat drones to target "an important military site" in Saudi Arabia’s southwestern region of Asir.

Brigadier General Yahya Saree said the drones had successfully hit the target in Khamis Mushait late last night.

The high-ranking Yemeni military official said the drone strikes were in retaliation for Saudi Arabia's ongoing campaign of death and destruction against Yemen that began in March 2015.

Riyadh and a number of its regional allies launched the devastating campaign with the goal of bringing the Hadi government back to power and crushing Ansarullah.

The US-based Armed Conflict Location and Event Data Project (ACLED), a nonprofit conflict-research organization, estimates that the war has claimed more than 91,000  lives over the past four and a half years.

The war has also taken a heavy toll on the country’s infrastructure, destroying hospitals, schools, and factories. The UN says over 24 million Yemenis are in dire need of humanitarian aid, including 10 million suffering from extreme levels of hunger.

 

 

   
