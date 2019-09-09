RSS
September 09, 2019

September 09, 2019

Ailing Palestinian political prisoner dies of Israeli medical negligence

An ailing Palestinian political inmate has died in an Israeli medical center after prison authorities denied him medical aid, the Palestinian Information Center has reported.

The deceased prisoner, identified as 47-year-old Bassam al-Sayeh, died on Sunday in the Israeli Assaf Harofeh medical center.

Despite his deteriorating health condition, Israel's prison authorities had rejected numerous calls for the release of Sayeh, who was suffering from bone and blood cancer, Presstv Reported.

The deceased Palestinian had been receiving chemotherapy by incompetent physicians and lost his life due to pulmonary edema, cirrhosis and cardiac failure.

A resident of the West Bank city of Nablus, Sayeh was arrested by Israeli forces in October 2015.

Palestinian prisoners had threatened to cause chaos in the prison in case of Sayeh's death.

A Palestinian official said in May 2018 that at least seven Palestinians had lost their lives in Israeli prisons and detention centers since 2017, noting that the jails had turned into a place where the inmates were doomed to death and faced arbitrary and repressive measures.

The head of the Palestinian Authority’s Committee for Prisoners’ Affairs, Issa Qaraqe, said in a statement that Palestinian prisoners need international protection, demanding concrete measures to bring the Tel Aviv regime before the International Criminal Court.

His statement came after a Palestinian prisoner died of health complications he developed in Israeli jails in January 2018.

The Palestinian Prisoners' Club reported that 57-year-old Hussain Hassani Ataollah died in the West Bank city of Nablus.

 

 

   
All Content by IRAN DAILY is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.
