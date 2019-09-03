RSS
News ID: 258495
Published: 0910 GMT September 09, 2019

Former Hezbollah official found dead in his Beirut flat: Report

A former official in the Lebanese resistance movement Hezbollah has been found dead in his flat in a Beirut neighborhood, a Lebanese news agency reported.

The state-run National News Agency says security officials found the body of former official, identified only as Ali H., inside his apartment in the Bourj el-Barajneh neighborhood, Presstv Reported.

Security forces have immediately opened an investigation into the incident and were awaiting the arrival of a forensic doctor to determine the cause of death, the report said.

No other information was immediately available, nor what position the deceased had held in the group.

The incident comes a week after the fiercest shelling exchange between Hezbollah and the Israeli military since the 2006 Lebanon war.

The cross-border fire followed an Israeli drone attack against Lebanon, after which Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah warned that it could be a precursor to assassination attacks by Israel.

In reaction to the Israeli air raids, Hezbollah fired two anti-tank guided missiles at a moving Israeli armored vehicle at the Avivim base north of the occupied lands, killing and wounding its occupants.

Following the retaliatory attack, Israeli soldiers fled in panic from a military base targeted by Hezbollah.

 

 

   
