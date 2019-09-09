FIBA World Cup: Iranian b-ballers beat Philippines to qualify for 2020 Olympic Games

The win, coupled by a 73 to 86 defeat for China at the hands of Nigeria, confirmed Iran’s ticket for Tokyo as the best-ranked team from Asia, Presstv Reported.
The Iranians, who improved with every game after the disappointing start to their World Cup campaign, needed a win with a big margin to have any chance of progression.
And they duly showed up, hitting their peak against a Philippine side, who will return home empty handed after 5 defeats.
Helped by Haamed Haddadi’s 19-point performance, Iran dictated the terms right from the get-go and opened up such a massive lead that not even a slight slump in the final quarter could hinder their advance.
The Iranians wrapped up their tournament with 2 wins and 3 losses and a point difference of plus 7 as opposed to China’s minus 10.