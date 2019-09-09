Euro 2020 Qualifiers: Finland 1-2 Italy

Italy have reinforced their top position in Group J after defeating their closest rivals Finland on their soil 2-1 in the Euro 2020 Qualifiers.

Italy worked hard to score the opener, as they finally broke the deadlock just before the hour-mark, when Cheero Immobile gave the Italians a 1-nil lead, Presstv Reported.

Finland found a way back to into the game in the 72nd minute, when Teemu Pukki converted from the spot, after he had been tripped in the area.

But Italy responded back through Jorginyo, who beat the Finnish Keeper from 12-yards, as Roberto Manchini’s men secured their 100 percent record after playing 6 matches in the qualifiers.