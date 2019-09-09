RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

1257 GMT September 09, 2019

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID: 258497
Published: 0947 GMT September 09, 2019

Euro 2020 Qualifiers: Finland 1-2 Italy

Euro 2020 Qualifiers: Finland 1-2 Italy

Italy have reinforced their top position in Group J after defeating their closest rivals Finland on their soil 2-1 in the Euro 2020 Qualifiers.

Italy worked hard to score the opener, as they finally broke the deadlock just before the hour-mark, when Cheero Immobile gave the Italians a 1-nil lead, Presstv Reported.

Finland found a way back to into the game in the 72nd minute, when Teemu Pukki converted from the spot, after he had been tripped in the area.

But Italy responded back through Jorginyo, who beat the Finnish Keeper from 12-yards, as Roberto Manchini’s men secured their 100 percent record after playing 6 matches in the qualifiers.

 
   
KeyWords
Euro 2020
Qualifiers
Italy
 
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.iran-daily.com

All Content by IRAN DAILY is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.
http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/0617 sec