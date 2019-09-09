Afghans mark the mourning month of Muharram

Press TV, Kabul

The face of Afghan cities, specially the larger ones, like the capital Kabul, has changed. This is as part of the mourning ceremonies in the first month of the Muslim calendar. Across the Muslim world, Muharram is commemorated for the martyrdom anniversary of Imam Hossein, the third Shia Imam.

Afghans have their own traditions to mark the occasion. Adorning streets and mosques, working to help needy people and attending mourning ceremonies are among Afghan traditions to mark Muharram.

Holding exhibitions is also an indispensable part of Afghan life in the month of Muharram. The exhibitions are where people buy necessities for the mourning ceremonies.

Some others like Ali Sina say Moharram creates an opportunity not only for Muslims but for the entire world to think about the messages of Imam Hossein.

Muharram ceremonies have repeatedly been targeted by Daesh terrorist group in recent years. Against that backdrop, locals have created public security committees to foil any possible terrorist attack against mourners.

The Afghan government has welcomed the move and supports them in different ways. Almost three hours have passed after dusk, and here is one of the hundreds of Mosques across Kabul.

The nights of Muharram are also different. People specially youth come together inside religious sites and mosques like this one here in western Kabul to attend mourning ceremonies.