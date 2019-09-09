US unable to achieve desired deal with Taliban, stuck in Afghanistan quagmire: Analyst

Speaking on Press TV’s The Debate show on Sunday, author and journalist Daniel Lazare said US President Donald Trump was really seeking a deal with the Afghan Taliban militant group, but “I think it [the US] is unable to get a deal that it will regard as satisfactory.”

“Washington invaded Afghanistan 18 years ago in order to dislodge the Taliban, and this deal essentially meant turning the country back into the Taliban’s hands,” Lazare said, adding the US has today achieved no result in its military campaign against the militants, Presstv Reported.

Trump “really faced an impossible situation. He wants to pull out, but he knows the second he does, the country will fall into civil war…and the country will return to the anarchy of the 1990s and the US would accomplish absolutely nothing.”

“The US cannot pull out. There is no way out. It is caught in a trap,” he said. “The US is now in a quagmire; it has no way extricating itself.”

Lazare further said, “It is very easy to invade a country and it’s very hard to get out, and that’s the problem the US faces.”

The Taliban’s five-year rule over at least three quarters of Afghanistan came to an end following the US-led invasion in 2001, but 18 years on, Washington is now seeking a truce with the militants, who still control large swathes of territory.