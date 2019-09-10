Trumps says won’t give ‘credibility’ to primary opponents by debating them

Trump made the comment among reporters as he left the White House for North Carolina, where his party was facing a must-win race, Presstv Reported.

“They’re all at less than one percent. I guess it’s a publicity stunt,” Trump said of his primary opponents at the 2020 race. “I’m not looking to give them any credibility.”

Former Rep. Joe Walsh (Ill.), former Rep. Mark Sanford (S.C.) and former Mass. Gov. Bill Weld have each announced campaigns against the sitting president.

The Republican National Committee has already voiced “undivided support” for Trump’s reelection.

The Trump reelection campaign has reportedly piled up an unprecedented amount of money to battle Democrats in 2020 and stay at helm in the White House.

Meanwhile, a special House election in North Carolina’s 9th District was going to have a devastating impact on the GOP, with Republican Dan Bishop and Democrat Dan McCready running neck and neck in the traditional Republican stronghold.

“The sense that we have is that we’re surging,” Bishop said in an interview with The Hill on Saturday. “Early voting sort of started out a little soft and has firmed up. It looked really good the last couple days. And I think with the president coming in and the vice president on Monday, that’s going to put us over the top.”

The Republicans are hoping that visits by Trump and former Indiana governor, Vice President Mike Pence, could turn the race in their favor.

“People are tired of partisan politics. You turn on Twitter it looks like our country is just impossibly divided, but most people are not there,” McCready told reporters after a rally in Charlotte on Friday. “People in North Carolina are interested in leaders who are interested in bringing this country together and working on real problems that people are struggling with.”