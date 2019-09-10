IAEA acting chief praises 'substantive' talks with Tehran

The International Atomic Energy Agency’s Acting Director General Cornel Feruta presents the Agency’s Board of Governors with his latest reports on Iran a day after meeting top Iranian diplomats in Tehran.

The agency has verified that Iran has installed and will be installing advanced IR-4 and IR-6 centrifuges at the Natanz enrichment plant where they will be ready to be tested with uranium, a process that will increase Iran’s stockpile of enriched uranium even further beyond the limits set by the nuclear deal known as the JCPOA, Presstv Reported.

Iran has also increased the level of enrichment from the 3.67 limit to 4.5 percent and is preparing to install a higher number of advanced centrifuges for research and development purposes as a third step in stopping the implementation of parts of its commitments under the nuclear deal.

Iran says the measures it has taken so far can be reversed once the European signatories to the deal effectively make up for the US’s withdrawal by guaranteeing Tehran’s economic benefits particularly when it comes to the country’s oil sales.

Iran’s envoy to the IAEA rejected reports of any secret nuclear activities in reference to accusations brought up by Israel saying any attempt to disrupt constructive cooperation between Iran and the IAEA and to impose pressure on the agency would face appropriate measures by Tehran.

Feruta described his talks with senior Iranian officials in Tehran as very substantive.

Feruta said the role of the agency is only to provide facts and not to judge, adding it’s essential for the IAEA to maintain its credibility.