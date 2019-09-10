RSS
0102 GMT September 10, 2019

News ID: 258523
Published: 0819 GMT September 10, 2019

Hezbollah standing by Iran against US, Israel

Hezbollah standing by Iran against US, Israel

Secretary General of Lebanese Hezbollah Resistance Movement Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah said Hezbollah will never leave alone Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei against the US and Israel.

Addressing a ceremony to commemorate the 9th day of lunar month of Moharram, Tasu’a which is one day before the martyrdom of the third Shia Imam Hussein (AS), Nasrallah told Trump and Netanyahu that neither sanctions nor poverty and hunger will hamper Hezbollah determination, IRNA Reported.

He said today Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei is the leader of Hezbollah camp and the Islamic Republic of Iran is the center of this camp that the US tends to put it under sanctions and pressures.

Despite all threats, dangers and sanctions, Hezbollah is determined to follow Imam Hussein (AS) path, Nasrallah reiterated.

Earlier, Nasrallah in a televised speech underlined Iran and Syria’s role in supporting Resistance.

“The Hezbollah leader stressed that Iran and Syria were the only two countries supporting the Resistance in its war against the usurper regime highlighting that Hezbollah social sympathizers played an important role through their steadfastness and sacrifices,” Lebanese media Al Manar earlier reported.

 
   
