Iran's nuclear R&D doesn't pose any threats, Russia says

Russia has backed Iran’s decision to resume nuclear Research and Development (R & D), saying restarting scientific and research centrifuges doesn’t pose any threat.

Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Monday that Iran’s third stage of nuclear commitments reduction is about building research centrifuges to enrich uranium that “Iran accepted those limits within the 2015 nuclear agreement”, IRNA Reported.

“It shouldn’t be forgotten that these steps were taken after the US imposed illegal sanctions on Iran, including on its airspace activities, without any reasons,” read the statement.

Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani announced that his country will start nuclear R&D as part of the third phase of its moves to cut back on some voluntary nuclear commitments.

“From the point of view of nuclear non-proliferation, launching scientific and research centrifuges isn’t a threat. The main point is that all the work is being done by Iranian experts under the control of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and its report has been sent to its Board of Governors,” Russian Foreign Ministry said.

The statement went on to assert that “there is no risk about turning these activities into illegal technologies as Iran fully implements the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) as well as the Safeguards Agreement and the Additional Protocol”.

The Russian Foreign Ministry believes that the “US insisted on temporary restrictions on Iran’s nuclear program when negotiating the nuclear deal”.

President Donald Trump Administration pulled the US out of the nuclear agreement with other five countries and reimposed unilateral sanctions on Iran, stopping other signatories from fully implementing the UN 2232 Resolution, according to the statement.

It slammed the US “illogical” decisions to stop implementing and pulling out of international treaties that have made Iran to scale back on its nuclear obligations.

What should be done at this stage, according to the statement, is to preserve the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) in the “aggressive situation caused by the US”.

“All countries, including Iran are making unprecedented efforts. The JCPOA preserves the capacity to be implemented. Iranian authorities assurances that their actions are reversible confirms this assertion,” Russian Foreign Ministry added.

French President Emmanuel Macron has been trying to come up with a proposal to stop the nuclear agreement from falling apart.

“The French efforts are meant to strengthen the nuclear deal,” adds the statement, calling on all other parties to live up to their commitments as well.

Russia will do whatever it can to maintain the JCPOA, read the statement, saying that all other signatories to the pact should take up actions to fully implement the deal and the UNSC 2231 Resolution.