3rd step of JCPOA commitment reduction indicates Iran seriousness

A member of the National Security and Foreign Policy Commission of Iranian Parliament said the 3rd step of reducing nuclear-related commitments shows Iran’s seriousness, adding that the Europeans showcased their weakness against US sabotage in the nuclear deal.

Europeans showed that despite various claims, they have no position in political arena, Alaeddin Boroujerdi said.

The measure taken by Iran is an indication of the country’s seriousness for preserving its national interests, IRNA Reported.

Iran signed a multilateral agreement the signatories of which were supposed to remain committed to, Iranian MP said, adding that Iran has explicitly announced that if other parties comply with their commitments, Iran would also resume full implementation of its commitments.

Iran has clearly and officially announced the timetable for reducing the commitments under the nuclear deal known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) which enjoys principled logic and is based on the JCPOA, Boroujerdi noted.

In order to show its good-will, Iran has announced several times that if Europeans comply with their JCPOA commitments, Tehran will also put on the agenda full implementation of the nuclear deal, he added.

It shows Iran honesty as regard international agreements, he reiterated.

Iran is not afraid of what it says and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) can monitor the measures taken by Iran which are completely legal and based on international regulations.

Referring to the fact that Tehran does not need 20-percent enrichment, Boroujerdi said regarding Tehran Reactor we needed 20% enriched uranium for supplying fuel plates.

On September 8, Iran informed the IAEA that it will reinstall centrifuges pipes in research and development lines to put in place a 164-chain of IR-4 centrifuges and a 164-chain of IR-2M.

On the first anniversary of the US withdrawal from the deal on May 8, 2019, Tehran decided to reduce its commitments to the JCPOA, based on Articles 26 and 36, and set a deadline for Europeans to remedy breaches.

Earlier, President Hassan Rouhani said that the government is moving on the right path by reducing its nuclear commitments, stressing that Tehran cannot be patient while the other parties fail to stick to their commitments.

Meanwhile earlier, the IAEA said on Sunday its safeguards activities are conducted in an impartial, independent and objective manner, and in accordance with standard safeguards practices.

Meanwhile, Acting Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency Cornel Feruta said that the IAEA is still committed to the nuclear deal.

He added that the IAEA is still after maintaining cooperation with Iran.