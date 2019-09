Iran national under-23 football team was defeated by Uzbekistan 4-1 in a friendly match on Monday.

Mahdi Qadei scored Iran’s only goal in the exhibition game that was held in the Pakhtakor Stadium in the Uzbek capital Tashkent, IRNA Reported.

It was Iran’s second loss in two scrimmages against Uzbek teams. The Iranian squad experienced its first defeat against Uzbekistan’s national under-23 football team on Friday.