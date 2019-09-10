Massive jungle areas on fire in Indonesia

News ID: 258533 Published: 0253 GMT September 10, 2019

Massive jungle areas on Sumatra Island in Indonesia are ablaze as thousands of personnel battle to quell the fires, with toxic smog shutting hundreds of schools in Southeast Asia.

