September 10, 2019

September 10, 2019

Massive jungle areas on fire in Indonesia

Massive jungle areas on Sumatra Island in Indonesia are ablaze as thousands of personnel battle to quell the fires, with toxic smog shutting hundreds of schools in Southeast Asia, Presstv Reported.

 
   
