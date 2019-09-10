France and Holland signal they may veto Brexit extension

The latest sign of exasperation came from the Dutch Foreign Trade Minister, Sigrid Kaag, who says the Netherlands may prefer a no-deal Brexit to continuing uncertainty, Presstv Reported.

Kaag told the Dutch daily, Het Financieele Dagblad: “There comes a point where the certainty of being worse off can be better than ongoing uncertainty without any new prospect”.

Kaag’s warning to Britain comes on the heels of a similar threat by the French Foreign Minister, Jean-Yves Le Drian.

On September 08, Le Drian threatened to veto a further Brexit extension because of the “worrying” lack of progress in recent Brexit-related talks between the UK and the EU.

A veto by a single European country is enough to prevent Britain from being granted a further three months extension to exiting the EU.

The exasperation of key EU states, such as France and the Netherlands, is a worrying development for the British House of Commons, which has wrested control of the Brexit agenda from Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

The House of Commons is calling for a three months delay – to January 31, 2020 – on the assumption that the EU will agree to it.