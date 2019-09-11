EU facing huge challenges under Von der Leyen

When it comes to the biggest threats currently facing the European Union's economy, one name repeatedly raises its head- Donald Trump. The president-elect of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, who will take office in November, has been talking about these challenges in Brussels. In the context of social justice, she says she wants to bring a new impetus to the EU's democracy.

Von der Leyen has unveiled her 27 EU commissioners and their portfolios. The college is made up of 13 women and 14 men. During their five-year term they face big hurdles, according to experts, Presstv Reported.

Von der Leyen is Germany's former defense minister. Her job from November first will be to head up the EU's executive arm which has a staff of 32,000. The big challenges she faces include Brexit and defying Donald Trump on issues such as trade, climate change and saving the Iran nuclear deal. On top of that, the 19-country eurozone is economically fragile.

A number of prominent economists and political scientists have claimed Von der Leyen might well end up being the last European Commission president, suggesting if the eurozone slips into another prolonged recession, the EU will not survive.