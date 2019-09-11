Israeli artillery shells two Hamas positions in northern Gaza Strip

Israeli artillery units have struck the northern part of the Gaza Strip as the Tel Aviv regime presses ahead with its acts of aggression against the besieged Palestinian coastal sliver.

The Arabic-language Palestine al-Yawm news agency reported that Israeli forces targeted two military positions belonging to Hamas resistance movement in Beit Lahia city on Wednesday afternoon.

The report added that the attack did not cause any casualties, Presstv Reported.

The Israeli army asserted in a statement that it targeted Hamas military positions in the Gaza Strip in response to several rockets fired from the enclave at occupied territories.

“Three projectiles were launched from the Gaza Strip towards Israel,” the statement read, adding that sirens were triggered in nearby Israeli communities.

Early on Wednesday, Israeli warplanes had bombarded a Hamas position in Deir al-Balah, located over 14 kilometers south of Gaza City.

The Israeli jets carried out four airstrikes against the site and targeted an abandoned building in the al-Hikr district of the central Gaza Strip city.

In Beit Lahia, Israeli warplanes launched four rockets at a position of the resistance groups.

There were no immediate reports of possible casualties and the extent of damage caused.

The strikes came hours after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was forced to flee and seek shelter during a campaign event in the port city of Ashdod ahead of next week's snap legislative elections as rockets fired from the Gaza Strip threatened the area.

“Leave quietly,” Netanyahu told the crowd before walking off the stage.

The Israeli military frequently bombs the Gaza Strip, with civilians being the main target of such attacks.

The Gaza Strip has been under an Israeli siege since June 2007. The blockade has caused a decline in the standards of living as well as unprecedented levels of unemployment and unrelenting poverty.

The Israeli regime denies about 1.8 million people in Gaza their basic rights, such as freedom of movement, jobs with proper wages as well as adequate healthcare and education.