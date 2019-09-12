Armenia, Iran to deepen cooperation

An interim agreement is expected to come into force between the Eurasian Economic Union and Iran, leading to the formation of a free trade zone. The heads of member states of the Eurasian Economic Union said that the formation of a free trade zone with Iran is a priority in the activities of the Eurasian Economic Commission. At the invitation of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani will visit Armenia to attend the meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council, which will be held in Yerevan on October 1, Presstv Reported.

A year after the revolution in Armenia, the cabinet of ministers under the leadership of Pashinyan plans to unite and rally support among various forces, trying to set the direction of the activities of state institutions and outline reforms in the country.

Armenia can become a crucial link between Europe and other EAEU countries including Iran. But many believe Yerevan must first take serious steps to ensure the development of the economy.

Armenia relies not only on the development of trade and economic relations with its neighbors, but also a breakthrough in the IT sector. “Tumo” Center for Creative Technologies in Yerevan ranks first in innovative schools in the world. Training is organized in four areas: animation, game development, web development, and digital media.

The new leader of Armenia has great support among the people and the Armenians themselves hope for rapid and positive changes in the country.

Armenia recently identified three dimensions of values which its foreign policy is based on: sovereignty, pan-Arminianism and mutual cooperation. One year ago during the velvet revolution people gave new impetus for national development and the subsequent parliamentary elections. Armenia plans to pursue its people’s and state values and interests at the international arena while the new leadership of the country emphasizes that this will not happen for the sake of some individual countries.