RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

0540 GMT September 12, 2019

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID: 258568
Published: 0509 GMT September 12, 2019

Iran tax revenues up by %35 amid evasion crackdown: Minister

Iran tax revenues up by %35 amid evasion crackdown: Minister

Iran’s finance minister says better taxation polices over the past months, including a serious crackdown on avoidance and evasion, have led to more tax revenues for the government.

Farhad Dejpassand said on Wednesday that government revenues from tax collection in the period between late March and late August 2019 had increased by 35 percent compared to the same period last year, Presstv Reported.

“To increase and boost tax revenues, our serious intention is to hunt down tax dodgers and fortunately, we have attained relative success,” said Dejpassand. 

The minister did not elaborate on the amount of tax the government had collected in the first five months of the Iranian calendar year.

He had said in late June that the total tax collected in the first quarter of the same fiscal year was over $2 billion.

Dejpassand said, however, that Iran had managed to revive a bulk of the revenues that are normally lost due to tax avoidance and evasion.

He said tax dodging costs Iran an average 300 trillion rials (over $2.6bn) a year, without considering fines that accrue on the figures, adding that penalties for tax evaders are either insufficient or could not be enforced properly.

The senior official said Iran’s measures for fighting tax avoidance were lax partly because the government wanted to avoid discouraging investors and businesses at a time when the country faces the pressure of American sanctions.

Iranian National Tax Administration said in May that government tax revenues in the year ending March 21 had totaled 1,090 trillion rials ($7.26 billion).

 

 

   
KeyWords
Iran tax
Minister
polices
 
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.iran-daily.com

All Content by IRAN DAILY is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.
http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/2060 sec