Why do tourists really come to Armenia?

The clean air of the ancient land, mountains and the status of a safe and hospitable country in the region. These are the factors that attract tourists visiting Armenia. Iran and Armenia enjoy friendly ties and Yerevan hopes that they advance to a new level, especially after the signing of an agreement between Iran and the Eurasian Economic Union on a free trade zone. The countries can also closely cooperate in humanitarian efforts, Presstv Reported.

There are many different architectural monuments that remind us of the Iranian presence in Armenia as well. One of these monuments is the famous Blue Mosque in Yerevan which was built almost 250 years ago and is only one of the eight ancient Iranian mosques in Armenia. Unfortunately, not all of them have survived to the present day.

According to Bloomberg rating released earlier, Armenia has taken the tenth position among countries where tourism is developing at the fastest pace in 2018. The top five countries of the list are Russia, Georgia, Iran, the US and Ukraine.