RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

1136 GMT September 12, 2019

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID: 258584
Published: 1103 GMT September 12, 2019

2019 FIBA Basketball World Cup: France 89-79 US

2019 FIBA Basketball World Cup: France 89-79 US

France have upset back-to-back defending champions, the US, 89-to-79, in the quarterfinals of the 2019 FIBA basketball World Cup, which is currently underway in China.

It was a close contest, with both teams bagging 18-points at the end of the opening quarter, Presstv Reported.

The Frenchmen, dominated the 2nd quarter to take a 45-39 advantage at the intermission. The Americans however, stormed back in the 3rd, and won the quarter by 3 points, before France managed to control the final quarter, to impose America’s 1st defeat after 13 years at the FIBA Basketball World Cup.

With the victory, France set up a semifinal clash against Argentina, who defeated Poland earlier at the tournament.

 

 

   
KeyWords
FIBA
Basketball
World Cup
US
 
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.iran-daily.com

All Content by IRAN DAILY is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.
http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/2619 sec