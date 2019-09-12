2019 FIBA Basketball World Cup: France 89-79 US

It was a close contest, with both teams bagging 18-points at the end of the opening quarter, Presstv Reported.

The Frenchmen, dominated the 2nd quarter to take a 45-39 advantage at the intermission. The Americans however, stormed back in the 3rd, and won the quarter by 3 points, before France managed to control the final quarter, to impose America’s 1st defeat after 13 years at the FIBA Basketball World Cup.

With the victory, France set up a semifinal clash against Argentina, who defeated Poland earlier at the tournament.