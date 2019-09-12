RSS
September 12, 2019

News ID: 258585
September 12, 2019

UK deploys ‘secret weapon’ work visas on foreign graduates

Regarded as one of the Western world’s most secret and effective weapons, the UK will extend its work visas for foreign graduates in a bid to attract the smartest from poorer nations.

International students at British universities will be offered a two-year work visa after graduating, in an about-face from former PM Theresa May’s restrictive immigration policies, Presstv Reported.

Starting next year, international graduates with bachelors or master’s degrees could qualify for a two-year period to work in the UK. This will increase their chances of finding long-term employment after studying. Currently, graduates are allowed to look for work for only four months.

The aim of the initiative is to recruit talented graduates in disciplines such as maths, engineering and technology, as experts point out that the educational system in the West has weakened since the dawn of the information age.

“The important contribution international students make to our country and universities is both cultural and economic. Their presence benefits Britain, which is why we’ve increased the period of time these students can remain in the UK after their studies,” Gavin Williamson, the education secretary, admitted.

Last year, UK universities educated around 460,000 international students – excluding EU enrollees. The government plan is to increase that number to 600,000 over the next 10 years.

Dubbed one of the West’s most powerful weapons, visas given to intellectuals from poorer nations are aimed at maintaining Western nations as economic powerhouses.

Without such ‘genius visas’ being extended to academics residing in Western nations, experts say Western economies would collapse and more Silicon Valleys would be popping up all over the place in poorer nations.

 

 

   
