Assassin of Houthi leader’s brother eliminated in central Yemen: Interior ministry

“Thank God, security services carried out at 7:24 p.m. local time (1624 GMT) on Tuesday a successful intelligence and security operation deep inside the areas controlled by the Saudi-led coalition of aggression, and managed to eliminate Mohammed Ali Qaid Dhawi in the city of Ma’rib,” Arabic-language al-Masirah television network cited a statement released by the ministry late on Wednesday, Presstv Reported.

The statement added that the operation was conducted following a close investigation and accurate information about those responsible for the targeted killing of Houthi and his companion Mohammed al-Ayani last month, stressing that probes revealed that 54-year-old Dhawi was linked to Saudi Arabia’s General Intelligence Directorate.

“We assure the Yemeni people that security forces are able to reach the depth of all occupied territories and areas controlled by the Saud-led coalition, which criminals and hired hit men believed to be safe to stay away from the hands of (Yemeni) security services,” the Yemeni Interior Ministry pointed out.

Informed Yemeni sources, requesting not to be named, told Lebanon-based Arabic-language al-Mayadeen television news network on August 10 that Yemeni security forces had managed to capture 80 percent of the members of the cell behind the assassination of Ibrahim Badreddin al-Houthi and his close aide, adding that they were undergoing an in-depth investigation.

The sources further noted that the detainees had confessed to having affiliation with the Saudi intelligence agency, and said they had received orders from a militia leader when former president Ali Abdullah Saleh was in power.

The Yemeni Interior Ministry said in a statement carried by al-Masirah television network on August 8 that Ibrahim Badreddin al-Houthi was killed by “treacherous hands affiliated with the US-Saudi-Israeli aggression.”

The movement did not provide details on how or when Houthi was killed, but it vowed to “pursue and arrest the criminal tools that carried out the crime.”

Ibrahim was a close aide to his brother, Abdul-Malik who used to rely on him in many military operations in the field, especially those around the northern mountainous region of Sa’ada near the Saudi border.

He was one of the most prominent leaders in the operation to capture Sana’a in September 2014.

Saudi Arabia and a number of its regional allies launched a devastating campaign against Yemen in March 2015, with the goal of bringing the government of former president Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi back to power and crushing the Houthi Ansarullah movement.

The US-based Armed Conflict Location and Event Data Project (ACLED), a nonprofit conflict-research organization, estimates that the war has claimed more than 91,000 lives over the past four and a half years.

The war has also taken a heavy toll on the country’s infrastructure, destroying hospitals, schools, and factories. The UN says over 24 million Yemenis are in dire need of humanitarian aid, including 10 million suffering from extreme levels of hunger.