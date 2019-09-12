The European Parliament will vote next week on a resolution to allay concerns about the conduct of the UK government, whose premiere, Boris Johnson, stated recently that, “The backstop is going to be removed… The UK parliament will not accept the current withdrawal agreement; there’s no way that is going through”, PressTV Reported.

The EU said that Boris Johnson’s cabinet has failed until now to “put forward legally operable proposals that could replace [the backstop]”.

The resolution to be voted on next week will also aim to tie the UK into EU standards after Brexit, highlighting the prime minister’s poor treatment of EU citizens living in the UK (There has been a sharp rise in the proportion of EU citizens not considered eligible for so-called settled status).

The EU also says that any deal must include an arraignment to avoid a hard border on the island of Ireland and protect the all-Ireland economy under any circumstances.

The UK prime minister is facing two deadlocks: one with the EU and another at home with the recent prorogation of parliament.

European Union lawmakers have expressed concern about the democratic legitimacy of Boris Johnson’s decision to suspend Parliament for five weeks, signaling the move could harm the UK’s bid for changes to the Brexit deal.

And now Britons have understood that the economic and political freedoms they had hoped for during the 2016 Brexit vote has mutated into a future of uncertainty under Boris Johnson’s push for a no-deal.