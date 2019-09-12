Nearly 150 US CEOs press Congress to tackle gun violence

In a letter sent on Wednesday to lawmakers, the chief executives of the corporations urged meaningful action following a string of mass shootings across the United States.

The letter was published by The New York Times, Presstv Reported.

“Doing nothing about America’s gun violence crisis is simply unacceptable and it is time to stand with the American public on gun safety,” the letter to the Republican-led US Senate said.

A gun control bill has passed the House of Representatives but remains stalled in the Senate, which is led by President Donald Trump’s fellow Republicans.

Noting that 100 Americans are shot and killed every day, the chief executives called the situation a "public health crisis that demands urgent action."

They argued that gun violence is preventable and "there are steps Congress can, and must, take to prevent and reduce gun violence."

“We are writing to you because we have a responsibility and obligation to stand up for the safety of our employees, customers and all Americans in the communities we serve across the country,” they said, according to the Times. The Washington Post also reported the letter.

The letter was signed by the CEOs of businesses including Uber, Twitter, Bloomberg, Airbnb and Levi Strauss. Noticeably absent, however, were some of the biggest US financial and tech companies, including JPMorgan, Google and Facebook.

The gun control debate in the United States was reignited in August after 53 people died in mass killings by firearms in several states.

Polls have shown that nearly half of all Americans expect another mass shooting to happen soon in the United States.

Previous attempts to pass gun controls after mass shootings, have mostly failed in the face of fierce lobbying by the NRA and other US gun lobby groups.