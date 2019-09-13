Iran, Kyrgyzstan ink security cooperation deal

IRNA Iranian Interior Minister Abdolreza Rahmani Fazli (L) and his Kyrgyz counterpart Colonel Kashkar Junushaliev signed a security cooperation agreement at the conclusion of a meeting in Bishkek on September 12, 2019.

The interior ministers of Iran and Kyrgyzstan signed a bilateral on security and law enforcement cooperation.

Iranian Interior Minister Abdolreza Rahmani Fazli and his Kyrgyz counterpart Colonel Kashkar Junushaliev signed the agreement at the conclusion of a meeting in Bishkek on Thursday, Tasnim News Agency reported.

In the meeting, the ministers voiced the two countries’ readiness to enhance cooperation for ensuring security, and explored avenues for protecting regional stability as well as the fight against drug trafficking and extremism.

Rahmani Fazli and Junushaliev also weighed plans for combatting the extremist groups, the international criminals and drug smugglers, and for ensuring border security.

Heading a high-ranking delegation, Rahmani Fazli was in Bishkek for a two-day visit to hold talks with senior Kyrgyz officials.

Joint intelligence systems

During the meeting, Junushaliev expressed his country’s willingness to establish joint systems with Iran for the sharing of intelligence and to run military training courses.

Kyrgyzstan’s Interior Ministry is keen to launch joint intelligence systems with Iran, exchange information, work on new methods, do research, and hold training courses for the personnel of special military units, Junushaliev said.

Describing plans to strengthen ties with Iran as a priority for the Kyrgyz government, he said Iran has valuable experience in the fight against criminal groups and the international drug smugglers.

For his part, the Iranian minister highlighted the growing ties between Tehran and Bishkek during Iranian President Hassan Rouhani’s term, saying the two nations have signed 15 agreements and are working in cooperation according to the deals.

Pointing to the most recent agreement between the two countries, Rahmani Fazli said expert-level meetings will continue to be held between the two sides on the basis of the new agreement.

Also in May, senior diplomats from Iran and Kyrgyzstan held the fourth round of political consultations between the two countries in Tehran.