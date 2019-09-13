Iranian envoy, Turkish trade minister discuss closer ties

Iran’s Ambassador to Turkey Mohammad Farazmand and the Turkish Trade Minister Ruhsar Pekcan held talks on a range of issues, including ways to boost bilateral relations between the two neighboring countries.

Farazmand and Pekcan exchanged views on issues of mutual interest, including ways to boost bilateral trade between Iran and Turkey, reported Tasnim News Agency.

They met four days before the 27th meeting of the two countries’ joint economic commission, which is scheduled to be held on September 17-18 in Ankara with the participation of public and private sectors’ representatives.

Tehran and Ankara have ramped up efforts in recent years to boost bilateral trade, setting a $30-billion annual trade target and signing several agreements to enhance cooperation in various areas.

Turkey is one of Iran’s major trading partners in the region which has come under pressure from Washington to stop working with Tehran under a fresh wave of US anti-Iran sanctions.

Turkey has emphasized that the US demands to stop purchasing oil and gas from Iran would go unheeded by Ankara.