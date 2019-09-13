Load, unload surge at Iran’s ports despite US sanctions

Iranian authorities said ports in the north and south of the country have seen increased processing activity over the past six months despite US sanctions that have sought to negatively impact trade.

A report by Iran’s Ministry of Roads and Urban Development said load and unload was up 1.9 percent in 19 major ports between late March and early September 2019 compared to the similar period last year, Press TV reported.

It said the weight of cargoes processed at the ports had increased by over 300,000 tons to exceed 68 million tons in the nearly six-month period which covers half of the current Persian calendar year.

The report said the biggest increase in imports and exports, over 30 percent, had been recorded for dry bulk cargo, which reached 27.2 million tons in volume in the period.

Load and unload for liquid bulk had also increased by three percent to stand at 2.6 million tons, said the report, adding that processing was higher for other freight groups including 20-ft. equivalent units (TEU), containers, general cargo and oil-related shipments.

The report, which covered major Iranian ports like Imam Khomeini in the south and Anzali in the north, said increased processing activity at trade terminals was a sign of boom in Iran’s trade at a time of increased US economic pressure.

Iran has been subject to some tough and unprecedented waves of US sanctions since last year when Washington withdrew from a major international agreement.