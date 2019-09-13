Iranian books on view at Syrian Book Fair

Iran Cultural Fairs Institute (ICFI) is taking part with 350 titles at the 31st edition of Syrian Book Fair which is underway at al-Assad National library until September 22.

Under the patronage of President Bashar al-Assad, Vice-President Najah al-Attar inaugurated the 31st edition of Book Fair on September 12.

According to ICFI, 350 titles of books, authored in the field of Sacred Defense, religion, contemporary literature, children and young adults, Iranology, art, Persian language teaching and literary books, are on display in the current edition of the fair, IRNA reported.

Introducing Tehran International Book Fair (TIBF), inviting participating publishers in the fair for attending 32nd TIBF, introducing ‘grant’ plan to facilitate selling Iranian books, providing brochure entitled ‘an overview to publishing industry in Iran’ into English, are of the salient activities of Iranian pavilion in this edition of the fair.

Lebanon, Iraq, Egypt, Oman, Iran and Denmark, are taking part in the current round with the theme of “the book is a creation for brain.”

The participating countries take part through more than 235 publishers, among them 150 ones from Syria with more than 50 thousand title.

“Our celebration in the opening event of the Book Fair is a celebration of the culture of values that gave the book a basic role in possessing the knowledge,” al-Attar said in a speech.