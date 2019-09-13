Two Iranian films to go on screen at Zurich film festival

Two Iranian films, ‘6.5 Per Meter,’ by Saeed Roustaei, and ‘Son-Mother,’ by Mahnaz Mohammadi, will take part at the competition section of the 15th Zurich Film Festival slated for September 26 to October 6.

‘6.5 Per Meter’ narrates the story of Nasser, a famous drug lord who has cops looking for him. He is finally caught when his ex-fiancée reveals his hiding place. Now, he is trying to buy his way out of prison and avoid the death penalty, according to cineuropa.org.

‘Son-Mother’ is about a widow who works tirelessly at a failing factory in Iran, and receives a marriage proposal that could mean financial security — but could also tear her family apart.

This year will see 170 films hailing from 58 countries presented during the festival, 12 in world premieres, and five in European premieres. Opening the 15th edition of the event will be the weighty Swiss production, ‘Paradise War – The Story of Bruno Manser,’ by Niklaus Hilber (the director of ‘Amateur Teens,’ which won the Audience Award right here in Zurich in 2015 and which was also nominated for the Swiss Film Award in no less than three categories).

It’s no coincidence that the opening film of the festival will shine a light on ecological concerns of a decidedly topical kind. In fact, there are a great number of films in the line-up honing in on this burning issue, including ‘Sanctuary’ by Álvaro Longoria, a project led and produced by Javier Bardem which highlights the need for and the difficulties involved in creating an ocean sanctuary (in the Special Screenings section), ‘Watson’ by director Lesley Chilcott, which focuses on the founder of Greenpeace, Paul Watson (in the highly awaited Premières Gala section), while ‘Sea of Shadows,’ by Austria’s Richard Ladkani, set to be screened in the Focus ‘Switzerland, Germany, Austria’ competition, explores the controversial matter of whaling.

In terms of the female presence in cinema, which the Zurich Film Festival is proudly looking to foreground, figures standing tall in this 15th edition include Kristen Stewart, who will receive the coveted Golden Eye for her already impressive career and who is scheduled to speak in Zurich in one of a series of events entitled ‘A Conversation With’; Cate Blanchett upon whom the festival will bestow its highest possible honor, the Golden Icon Award (which will find itself in female hands for the third consecutive year), and to whom a 12-film retrospective will be dedicated, and the effusive Julie Delpy, who will take part in the ‘Women of Impact’ symposium. The French director and actress will also be in Zurich to present her latest film, ‘My Zoe,’ in a European premiere (Premières Gala).