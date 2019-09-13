Political figures react to release of Operation Yellowhammer

Leader of the opposition Labour Party, Jeremy Corbyn, slammed the Yellowhammer contingency findings, suggesting that the premiere was willing to sacrifice the ability of poorer people to secure food and medicine to get through his Brexit plans, Presstv Reported.

“[The Prime Minister] is prepared to punish those who can least afford it with a no-Deal Brexit to benefit his wealthy friends [and] must be stopped,” Corbyn stated.

The Yellowhammer contingency plan outlines a worst-case scenario, consisting of dire economic situations for many people and businesses, in the event of UK's unilateral departure without a deal from the EU.

Meanwhile, Labour’s shadow Brexit Secretary, Keir Starmer, called on the Government to scrutinize the documents and take all pertinent steps to stop a no-deal exit.

“It is completely irresponsible for the government to have tried to ignore these stark warnings and prevent the public from seeing the evidence,” she said.

Former Education Minister, Sam Gyimah - one of 21 Tory rebels who had the whip withdrawn - said the scenario outlined in the document is “a sober assessment of what could happen”.

The six-page document warns of disruption at port cities, such as Dover and other channel crossings for at least three months, an increased risk of public disorder, and some shortages of fresh food.

The medical expert who provided information in the report, Dr. David Nicholls, made the alarming claim that the government is stockpiling body bags in case of an increased mortality rate after a no-deal Brexit.

After months of refusing to publish the Yellowhammer report, Boris Johnson’s cabinet reluctantly released the dossier.

Members of the Commons voted to have all written and electronic contact about Operation Yellowhammer released, while former attorney general, Dominic Grieve, referenced the Queen to ask for the documents to be put before the Commons by 11pm on Wednesday September 11.