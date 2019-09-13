Netanyahu’s annexation pledge aggressive electoral propaganda: Iraq

“Iraq categorically rejects the statement made by Netanyahu, the Prime Minister of the Zionist regime (of Israel), concerning his intention to include the Jordan Valley, and the northern Dead Sea to the occupied territories,” the ministry’s spokesman Ahmad al-Sahaf said in a statement released on Friday.

The statement added, “We see it as an aggressive electoral propaganda and a racist settlement policy designed to deprive the Palestinian people of their rights, and a very dangerous occupation step towards Palestine, which will fuel the Israeli-Palestinian conflict in the regions and needs an Arab and global reaction to be confronted”, Presstv Reported.

“Iraq stresses the importance of providing international protection for the Palestinian people and territories from the Israeli policy of expropriation by force, and demands a real, practical and responsible effort at all levels to address the expansionism of the Zionist regime, which deliberately violates international law and the UN Security Council resolutions, namely Resolution 242 and Resolution 338,” Sahaf said.

Jordan urges UN to take action against Netanyahu's annexation plan

Meanwhile, Jordan on Thursday urged the permanent members of the UN Security Council to take "immediate and effective" actions against Netanyahu's pledge to annex the Jordan Valley and the adjacent northern Dead Sea in the occupied West Bank.

Speaking at a meeting in Amman with ambassadors from the United States, Britain, France, China and Russia, Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi called on the international community to take a clear stand and denounce the Israeli prime minister’s statement.

Safadi said the implementation of the announcement will jeopardize the so-called two-state solution.

Israel occupied the West Bank in the 1967 Six-Day War in a move never recognized by the international community.

The Jordan Valley accounts for around one-third of the West Bank. Israeli right-wing politicians have long viewed the 2,400-square kilometer (926.65-square mile) strategic area as a part of the territory they would never retreat from and stated that the Israeli military would maintain its control there under any peace agreement with the Palestinians.

On Tuesday evening, Netanyahu promised to annex the Jordan Valley if he wins next week's general elections, drawing sharp criticism from the Palestinians as well as countries in the Middle East, including Jordan, Iran, Turkey, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

"There is one place where we can apply Israeli sovereignty immediately after the (September 17) elections."

“If I receive from you, citizens of Israel, a clear mandate to do so ... today I announce my intention to apply with the formation of the next government Israeli sovereignty over the Jordan Valley and northern Dead Sea,” Netanyahu said in a speech broadcast live on Israeli TV channels.

The 69-year-old Chairman of the Likud-National Liberal Movement also reiterated his intention to annex Israeli settlements throughout the West Bank if re-elected, and in coordination with US President Donald Trump.

Netanyahu went on to say that he would wait for the Trump administration to announce its controversial proposal for “peace” between the Israeli regime and Palestinians, dubbed “the deal of the century,” before the Tel Aviv regime makes any major policy changes on the status of Israeli settlements.