UN regrets US ruling on asylum applications

The United Nations has expressed regret over a new US ruling, which curbs asylum applications at the Mexican border.

The United Nations refugee agency said on Friday the American Supreme Court order could hurt the refugees, who are fleeing violence and persecution.

The Supreme Court’s order issued on Wednesday would block refugees from countries other than Mexico and Canada from applying for asylum at US borders, Presstv Reported.

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) expressed concern about the fate of Central American refugees, including families and unaccompanied children.

“We regret the impact that the implementation will have on asylum seekers. We reiterate that any person fleeing violence or persecution must be able to access full and effective asylum procedures and international protection,” UNHCR spokesman Andrej Mahecic told a news briefing.

“It is imperative that those people be identified quickly and afforded the safety and assistance that they need and they deserve, including the right to seek asylum,” he added.

The International Organization for Migration has said tens of thousands of asylum seekers are gathered on the US-Mexico border.

Trump’s anti-immigration policy was a centerpiece of his 2016 election campaign and is now a major issue as he seeks re-election next year.

The US president has long promised to build a wall on the US border with Mexico to physically stop the inflow of migrants but has failed to fulfill that pledge so far.

He had initially promised that Mexico would pay for his wall. When he failed to secure funding from Mexico, Trump turned to US Congress, which also refused to provide the funds.