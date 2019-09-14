Erdogan says to discuss with Trump buying US Patriot missiles

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said he will discuss buying US Patriot missiles with President Donald Trump this month, saying his personal bond with the US leader could overcome a crisis caused by Ankara buying Russian air defense systems.

Turkey’s purchase of the Russian S-400 missile system in July raised the prospect of US sanctions, and the State Department has said an offer to sell Raytheon Co’s Patriot missile defense system to Ankara has expired, Reuters reported.

However Erdogan in an exclusive interview with Reuters said he had discussed buying Patriots in a phone call with Trump two weeks ago and would follow up when they meet at the UN General Assembly, which opens next week.

“I said no matter what package of ... S-400s we get, we can buy from you a certain amount of Patriots,” Erdogan said on Friday.

“But I said we have to see conditions that at least match up to the S-400s,” Erdogan said, adding that he was referring to the possibility of joint production and favorable lending terms.

“He (Trump) said: ‘Are you serious?’ I said: ‘Yes’,” Erdogan said, adding that he told Trump they would discuss it in greater detail when they meet.

Asked whether he would also ask Trump to prevent the US Treasury imposing a heavy fine on Turkey’s mainly state-owned Halkbank for violating US sanctions on Iran, Erdogan said he was confident they could avoid such a “mistake”, citing what he said was “a different kind of trust” between the two men.

“In my opinion a country like the USA will not want to hurt its ally Turkey any more. This is not a rational behavior,” he said in an interview at the Ottoman Dolmabahce palace complex on the Bosphorus in Istanbul.