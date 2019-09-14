RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

0408 GMT September 14, 2019

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID: 258680
Published: 1254 GMT September 14, 2019

Zarif: US needs no enemies with Israel spying on White House

Zarif: US needs no enemies with Israel spying on White House
AP

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif mocked the United States’ friendly ties with Israel after reports emerged last week about Israel's spying on the White House, saying Washington needs no enemies with a spy in his allies.

"The #B_Team Strikes again," Zarif said in a tweet on Friday, referring to a term coined by himself to describe an international group of warmongers, including Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Zarif incorporated a report by the Politico in his tweet and said, "@realDonaldTrump: With a BFF in the #B_Team — who empties US coffers and takes US foreign policy hostage — SPYING on the US PRESIDENT, America doesn't need enemies."

The top Iranian diplomat was alluding to the Israeli prime minister after the Politico, in its Thursday report, quoted three informed former senior US officials as saying that the US government concluded within the past two years that Israel was most likely behind the placement of cell phone surveillance devices that were found near the White House and other sensitive locations around Washington.

Following the publication of the story, Trump, who calls himself the most pro-Israel president in US history, told reporters that he would find it "hard to believe" that the Israelis had placed the devices.

"I don't think the Israelis were spying on us," Trump said. "My relationship with Israel has been great... Anything is possible but I don't believe it."

 

 

   
KeyWords
Zarif
US
Israel
spying
White House
Iran Daily
 
Related News :
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.iran-daily.com

All Content by IRAN DAILY is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.
http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/1718 sec