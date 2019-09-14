Iran condemns Canada’s sale of assets, warns of consequences

Iran said the sale of its properties in Canada as per a court ruling to compensate a group of so-called “terror victims” is an unlawful move that will have consequences for the Ottawa government if not revoked.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi on Friday strongly condemned the move as “a clear breach of the international law,” and urged the Canadian government to immediately return the properties and revoke the decision, Press TV reported.

The spokesman warned that if Ottawa fails to immediately revoke the unlawful decision and compensate the damages, Tehran will take action by itself to restore its rights based on international regulations.

“In this case, the government of Canada will be held responsible for all the consequences,” he said, stressing that Iran will not compromise with any other government when it comes to protecting its citizens’ rights.

The comments came after a report by Global News said Canada has gifted some $30 million worth of Iranian assets to the victims of terrorist attacks in which Iran says has not been involved.

According to the report, the victims have received their share of the money earned through the sale of two Iranian-owned buildings in Ottawa and Toronto, a document filed in the Ontario Superior Court of Justice in August reveals.

The valuable Ottawa property, sold for $26.5 million, was used as the Iranian Cultural Center, and the Toronto building, sold for $1.85 million, served as the Center for Iranian Studies, the Global News reported.

In addition to the $28 million earned from the sale of the two properties, the victims were also awarded a share of some $2.6 million seized from Iran’s bank accounts. Documents also list a Toyota Camry and Mazda MPV.

In particular, they include the family of Marla Bennett, a US citizen killed in a 2002 bombing that rocked the Hebrew University in Al-Quds.

The attacks are mostly blamed on Palestinian and Lebanese resistance movements Hamas and Hezbollah. The families claimed that the Iranian government supported the two organizations and was therefore responsible for their actions.

Iran has denied any role in the attacks which the courts have based their cases to appropriate the country's frozen assets.