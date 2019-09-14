Bolton endorses five Republican candidates challenging Trump

Former US national security adviser John Bolton, who departed the White House this week after he was fired by President Donald Trump, resumed his old job on Friday as head of two political funding organizations and endorsed five Republican presidential candidates challenging Trump.

Bolton resumed his old job as the head of John Bolton PAC and John Bolton Super Pact, two groups he had headed before joining the White House 17 months ago, Press TV reported.

As part of the resumption of his political action groups, Bolton announced the endorsement of five Republicans running in the November 2020 elections, saying his groups will contribute $10,000 to each of the candidates.

They are Senator Tom Cotton of Arkansas, Senator Thom Tillis of North Carolina, Senator Cory Gardner of Colorado, Representative Adam Kinzinger of Illinois and Representative Lee Zeldin of New York.

“The experience that these incumbent members of Congress have provides them with a remarkable understanding and knowledge of the threats we face from international terrorism and rogue regimes," Bolton said in a statement, Reuters reported.

Trump fired Bolton, his third national security adviser, on Tuesday, saying the two “disagreed strongly” on foreign policy matters.

Bolton, leading foreign policy hawk, disputed Trump's version of events, saying he resigned.

Bolton had simmering differences with Trump on issues such as the US military presence in Afghanistan.

Trump had sometimes joked about Bolton's image as a warmonger, reportedly saying in one Oval Office meeting that "John has never seen a war he doesn't like."

Bolton has adopted an aggressive approach toward Iran since his appointment to the top post by Trump. Independent observers have accused him of conniving with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in order to provoke a military conflict between Iran and the United States.

Bolton has also opposed Trump's peace initiative toward North Korea and urged the president to pursue gunboat diplomacy against the East Asian country.