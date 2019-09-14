RSS
0407 GMT September 14, 2019

Published: 0148 GMT September 14, 2019

Iran’s Hadipour grabs World Taekwondo GP silver, Mardani takes bronze

worldtaekwondo.org
Iran’s Armin Hadipour (2nd L) is pictured on the podium with his silver medal at the 2019 World Taekwondo Grand Prix in Chiba, Japan, on September 14, 2019.

Sports Desk

Iran’s Armin Hadipour won a silver medal at the 2019 World Taekwondo Grand Prix in Chiba, Japan, with Sajjad Mardani settling for a bronze.

On Saturday, Hadipour taking part at the men’s -58kg weight class, was beaten 14-22 by South Korean Jang Jun – who claimed his second gold at this year’s competitions – in the final and earned 24 Olympic ranking points.

Spain’s Adrián Vicente – who was beaten by Hadipour in the semis – and Vito Dell'Aquila of Italy settled for the joint-bronze medals of the division.

Mardani, meanwhile, suffered a 4-5 defeat against Kyo-don In, also from South Korea, in the men’s +80kg semifinals and grabbed his second World Taekwondo GP bronze – following a third-spot finish in Rome, Italy, last June.

Having started on September 13, the second series of the competitions finishes today at the Chiba Port Arena – the host venue for the taekwondo contests at next year’s Olympics.

 

 

 

 

 

   
KeyWords
Armin Hadipour
Sajjad Mardani
2019 World Taekwondo Grand Prix
IranDaily
 
