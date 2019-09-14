Iran’s Hadipour grabs World Taekwondo GP silver, Mardani takes bronze

0407 GMT September 14, 2019
Iran’s Armin Hadipour won a silver medal at the 2019 World Taekwondo Grand Prix in Chiba, Japan, with Sajjad Mardani settling for a bronze.
On Saturday, Hadipour taking part at the men’s -58kg weight class, was beaten 14-22 by South Korean Jang Jun – who claimed his second gold at this year’s competitions – in the final and earned 24 Olympic ranking points.
Spain’s Adrián Vicente – who was beaten by Hadipour in the semis – and Vito Dell'Aquila of Italy settled for the joint-bronze medals of the division.
Mardani, meanwhile, suffered a 4-5 defeat against Kyo-don In, also from South Korea, in the men’s +80kg semifinals and grabbed his second World Taekwondo GP bronze – following a third-spot finish in Rome, Italy, last June.
Having started on September 13, the second series of the competitions finishes today at the Chiba Port Arena – the host venue for the taekwondo contests at next year’s Olympics.