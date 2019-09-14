Mane, Salah keep up Reds perfect run

Sadio Mane continued his electrifying Liverpool form by scoring twice as the Liverpool came from behind to beat Newcastle United 3-1 and maintain its 100-percent start to the season.

The Senegalese was seen venting his frustration at Mohamed Salah – who got the Reds' third – despite scoring against Burnley before the international break, though he seemed rather more relaxed as he took his domestic tally to four for the season, goal.com reported.

Jetro Willems opened the scoring early on with a stunning first Premier League goal, but Mane leveled 21 minutes later with a similarly impressive finish and then punished a Martin Dubravka howler to ensure Liverpool led at halftime.

Salah eventually finished Newcastle off 18 minutes from time, justifiably going it alone after criticism for apparent greediness at Burnley, as the Reds became the first Premier League team to win 14 games in a row while scoring more than one goal in each match.

Warning signs

Whatever happens the rest of the weekend, Liverpool will remain top of the Premier League as the only side with a perfect record.

However, Saturday's win was by no means flawless and again the full-back areas looked somewhat exploitable, with Alexander-Arnold failing to stop Willems for the opener and Robertson caught out in the second half when Krafth blazed over.

After Liverpool goes to Napoli in the Champions League on Tuesday, it faces a Premier League trip to Chelsea next Sunday.