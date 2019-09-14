Official: Turkish investors eyeing Iran’s market

Turkish companies are enthusiastic about making investments in the Iranian market, said the chairman of the Iran-Turkey Joint Chamber of Commerce, Reza Kami, adding that Tehran welcomes investments.

Turkish companies are more inclined to invest in Iran than any other foreign companies, Kami said, saying that Turkish investors have had a big presence in various provinces of the country over the past decade, reported Fars News Agency.

Kami, who also serves as Iran’s deputy minister of industry, mine and trade, went on to say that his country welcomed investments of Turkish companies in Iran and throws its weight behind the investment of Iranian firms, especially technology-based firms, in Turkey.

In response to a question on the obstacles facing the investment of Turkish companies in Iran, he added, “Turkish companies made relatively good investments in Iran over the past decade; as many as 100 Turkish mid- and large-sized industrial companies invested in various projects of the country, especially in Azerbaijan and Aras.”

The deputy industry minister pointed to the US sanctions imposed on Iran and added, “The Turkish government has announced officially that his country will not comply with US sanctions on Iran and does not accept the replacement of Iran’s oil and gas energy with that of other countries.”

Under such circumstances, it is hoped that bilateral ties between Iran and Turkey will experience a significant rise, he added.

In July, a Turkish company signed an agreement for making a $100-million investment to build a large residential-recreational complex in the Persian Gulf island of Kish, in southern Iran.

The complex will include 1,000 bedrooms equipped with advanced residential facilities for guests, grand reception halls, meeting rooms, a number of restaurants, sports grounds, a waterpark, swimming pools and amusement parks.