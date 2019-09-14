Iraqi forces dismantle terror group ahead of Arba’een mourning rituals

Iraq’s Security Media Cell announced in a statement released on Saturday that security forces within the Samarra Operations Command managed to detain the six members of the terror outfit, Presstv Reported.

“Their arrest was made following a qualitative and proactive operation, and based on accurate information. Among the detainees is a woman, who is the wife of a known terrorist in Syria,” the statement noted.

It added that the terrorists were nabbed in Samarra city, located 125 kilometers (78 miles) north of the capital Baghdad, and nearby al-Jallam district, emphasizing that proper legal actions have been taken against them.

Arba’een marks 40 days since Ashura, when Imam Hussein (PBUH) was martyred in a battle with the massive army of Yazid ibn Mu'awiya, commonly known as Yazid I, in the desert plains of Karbala along with his 72 companions approximately 14 centuries ago, after refusing allegiance to the tyrant caliph.

The occasion has found additional significance in recent years as it has become a rallying cry for the campaign against Takfiri terrorists, who have frequently targeted the pilgrims.

The pilgrims show their commitment to the Shia imam by walking tens of miles barefoot. Mourners clad in black walk toward Karbala, which lies 80 kilometers (50 miles) south of Baghdad to commemorate Arba’een, which in Arabic means forty and falls on October 19 this year.