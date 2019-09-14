RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

0914 GMT September 14, 2019

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID: 258711
Published: 0524 GMT September 14, 2019

Russia, Iran to coordinate messaging systems for banks: Official

Russia, Iran to coordinate messaging systems for banks: Official

A senior Russian official has said that his country and Iran are devising joint schemes that could protect financial transactions between the two from sanctions imposed by third parties.

Presidential aide Yury Ushakov told reporters on Friday that among those measures would be to launch more coordination between Iran's SEPAM, the main messaging system used by banks in the country, and its Russian equivalent, to facilitate settlement of payments, Presstv Reported.

Ushakov said the interaction would allow banks in the two countries to circumvent sanctions imposed by other countries, a clear reference to the United States.

“To protect bilateral trade and economic ties from the sanctions of third states: we are taking measures to expand direct settlements,” said the Russian official, adding that Moscow and Tehran would seek to use local currencies to settle payments in the new system.

The Belgium-based SWIFT announced in November that it would cut the access of individual banks based in Iran from the worldwide messaging system. The move, announced to be in line with the organization’s policy of preserving its global stability, was a clear attempt to comply with sanctions imposed by the United States on Tehran.

The sanctions came months after Washington withdrew from a major international agreement involving Iran’s nuclear program.

Russia, itself a target of American sanctions over the past years over a crisis in Ukraine, has repeatedly criticized Washington for its unilateral decisions on Iran.

In a bid to offset the impacts of the sanctions on its financial system, Iran has sought to establish bilateral mechanisms with major trade partners in Europe and in other countries like Iraq and India, allowing exporters and importers to use local currencies to settle payments.  

 

 

   
KeyWords
Russia
Iran
A senior Russian official
 
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.iran-daily.com

All Content by IRAN DAILY is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.
http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/1715 sec