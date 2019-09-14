RSS
0915 GMT September 14, 2019

News ID: 258713
Published: 0536 GMT September 14, 2019

Attack kills 3 forces, 3 militants in Egypt’s Sinai: Officials

Attack kills 3 forces, 3 militants in Egypt’s Sinai: Officials

Egyptian security officials say at least three forces and three militants have been killed in a militant attack on a checkpoint in restive northern Sinai province.

They say the militants opened fire Saturday on the Mahajr checkpoint in the coastal city of El-Arish. They say the attack also wounded two security forces, Presstv Reported.

The officials say the forces have chased the militants and killed three of them. They spoke on condition of anonymity because they weren't authorized to speak to the media.

No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack.

Egypt has for years been battling a long-running insurgency in North Sinai that is now led by a Daesh affiliate.

The fighting intensified in 2013 after Mohamed Morsi, Egypt’s first democratically-elected president, was ousted in a military coup led by then-head of the armed forces and current President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi.

 
   
All Content by IRAN DAILY is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.
