Militants attack Pakistani soldiers near Afghanistan border, 4 killed

According to a statement issued on Saturday, three soldiers were killed in the remote Dir district, where Pakistani troops were building a border fence when they came under attack from the other side, Presstv Reported.

Pakistani soldiers constructing a fence along the country’s nearly 2,600-kilometer border with Afghanistan regularly come under attacks from across the border.

Two years ago, Islamabad began the unilateral fencing of the largely porous frontier to plug hundreds of informal crossings that were encouraging infiltration by militants in both directions.

Late on Friday, another soldier was killed when “miscreants” from the Afghan side ambushed a routine border patrol party in North Waziristan. The statement added that two of the assailants were killed in an exchange of fire.

Relations between Islamabad and Kabul have been rocky in recent years as both sides accuse each other of supporting and providing sanctuaries to militants.

Pakistan intensified its anti-terror campaign following an attack on an army-run school in the city of Peshawar on December 16, 2014. About 150 people, mostly children, were killed on that day.