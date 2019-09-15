Hundreds show up to support and bring awareness to heart disease and strokes in US

Almost 850,000 people across the United States died in 2016 from cardiovascular disease, according to the American Heart Association. On Saturday in Spokane, survivors, caretakers and supporters walked to bring awareness to heart disease and strokes.

Dr. Kenneth Isaacs, the regional medical director of neuroscience at Providence, said that the number of lives lost to heart disease and strokes each year could fill the Spokane arena more than 66 times, thebl.com wrote.

"Life is why they walk" — that is the motto to the Annual Heart and Stroke Walk was held at Spokane's Washington State University campus with hundreds showing up.

They held activities such as a kids dash, health screenings and more to educate about cardiovascular illnesses.

"It's very important you know your numbers, know your blood pressure numbers. If it's high 130 over 80 or higher, it's very important to see your doctor and take care of that," Dr. Isaacs said. "It's very important, it can save your life."

More than $95,000 were raised to help support research and clinical care for the Spokane area.