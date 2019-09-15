RSS
0149 GMT September 15, 2019

News ID: 258724
Published: 1026 GMT September 15, 2019

Staggering 81.8% increase in dengue cases in Malaysia

Staggering 81.8% increase in dengue cases in Malaysia
BERNAMA

The number of dengue cases in Malaysia this year increased drastically by 81.8 percent compared to last year, with 93,344 cases recorded from January until Sept. 7, Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad said.

This is an increase of 42,007 cases over the same period last year when there were 51,337 cases, he said, thesundaily.my reported.

He added that to date, 137 deaths have been reported compared to only 81 during the same period last year, showing a 69.1 percent of 56 deaths.

“Monitoring by the ministry found that the number of incidence and deaths due to dengue fever shows a marked increase this year,” Dzulkefly said, adding that a similar trend is seen in the neighboring countries.

He was speaking to reporters after launching a community program organized by the Bagan parliamentary constituency office. Also present at the event was Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng.

   
