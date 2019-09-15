Recovery of compensation needed to restore environment, says Indian NGT

Compensation needs to be recovered for the restoration of environment and for enforcing pollution norms, observed the Indian National Green Tribunal (NGT), while dismissing a set of pleas that sought squashing of orders passed by the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) on compensation.

The directions came when a group of steel pickling units approached the green panel to squash the DPCC orders citing that the units were not operational any longer, thehindu.com wrote.

A Bench headed by NGT chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel refused to set aside the DPCC orders for compensation while upholding the ‘polluter pays’ principle.

“Only contention in the appeals is that polluting activity has been stopped and no penalty can be imposed. In view of the undisputed factual position that polluting activity in violation of law was taking place, action of stopping such activity could not be held to be illegal,” the Bench observed.

While stating that there were “repeated rounds of litigation” pertaining to the matter, the Bench added, “polluting activities in violation of master plan resulted in degradation of environment in a big way affecting the ecology and public health.”

The green bench further clarified that it was also “concerned with stopping of polluting activities and recovery of compensation for restoring environment and not with sealing which is a matter to be dealt with by municipal authorities.”