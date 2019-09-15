Iran’s ‘Platform’ appears on Raindance nomination lineup

The Iranian documentary film, ‘Platform’, directed by Sahar Mosayebi, has been nominated for the 27th Raindance Film Festival’s Discovery Award.

The festival will open on September 18 and will run until September 29 in London.

The documentary tells the story of Shahrbanu, Sohaila, and Elaheh Mansourian, three sisters who are Wushu fighters. Born into a poor family, their father made them work in the fields to support the family. When their father left, they sought a better life – and joined the Iranian national Wushu team, ISNA reported.

The documentary film has won several awards at domestic and foreign festivals, such as the best director award at Cinema d’iDEA Film Festival and best film award at the 10th Cinéma Vérité festival.

Raindance Film Festival is the largest independent film festival in the UK. The festival is officially recognized by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, USA, the British Academy of Film and Television Arts, and the British Independent Film Awards. Selected shorts will qualify for the Oscar and BAFTA considerations.

Raindance is an independent film festival and film school that operates in major cities including London, Los Angeles, New York, Vancouver, Toronto, Montreal, Budapest, Berlin and Brussels.