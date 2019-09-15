China ready to cooperate with Iran in children’s book publishing field

The Managing Director of Chinese Ananas Publishing Institute Qin Nan said that his institute is ready to cooperate with Iran in the field of publishing children’s books.

He made the remarks on Sunday in an interview with IRNA and said, “This publishing institute has proper and suitable cooperation with Iranian publishers in various fields such as children’s books.”

He expounded on the programs of cooperation with Iran in the field of publishing children’s books and added, “Chinese Ananas Publications has had active participation in recent years in book fairs.”

Fortunately, Iran has very rich works in this field and publishing children’s books in Iran has improved infrastructure, he added.

He also referred to the new Silk Road and capacities of this route for increasing cooperation between the two countries, adding, “Not only is the Silk Road a hub for expanding economic cooperation between the two countries, but it is also a hub for cultural and artistic activities.”

He pointed to the cultural commonalities between the two countries as an important capacity for the continuation of cultural cooperation between Iranian and Chinese publishers, and added, “Oriental culture, which has been manifested in the cultural works of the two countries, plays a leading role in strengthening cultural relations, so that the two countries should take advantage of these capacities optimally.”

Speaking about the participation of China’s Ananas Publishing Institute in Tehran’s Children’s Book Fair and also the participation of several Iranian publishing institutes in the Beijing International Book Fair, he added, “These types of interaction will pave the ground for further cooperation between the publishing institutes of the two countries more than before.”

The China Ananas Publishing Institute is tasked with translating Iranian books into Chinese and vice versa.